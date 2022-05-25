2022 Summer: Theater: 'Into the Woods' and Haylofters shows

‘Into the Woods’

RACINE — The darkly comical musical “Into the Woods” will be performed on the Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave, July 15-31.

A cow as white as milk. Cape as red as blood. Hair as yellow as corn. Slipper as pure as gold. These are the enchanted ingredients in Stephen Sondheim’s fractured fairy tale.

A childless baker and his wife journey into the woods to lift the Witch’s curse and encounter Jack with his beanstalk, Cinderella with her prince, Rapunzel with her tower and Little Red Riding Hood with her wolf. The epic adventure grants all of their wishes, but what are the consequences when their dreams come true?

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. July 23 and 30, and at 7 p.m. July 24 and 28 (discounted rate). Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, call 262-633-4218; go to racinetheatre.org; or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

‘Love & Murder’ ... and ‘Grease’BURLINGTON — The Haylofters is celebrating its 90th season by producing two summer musicals in 2022 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

“The Gentlemen’s Guide to Love & Murder” will be staged June 30-July 10.

Set in London in 1907, this musical comedy centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith family. Suddenly, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Monty begin dying in natural — and unnatural ways.

“Grease” will be staged July 21-Aug. 1.

Named after the 1950s working-class subculture known as greasers, this beloved musical follows Danny and the T-Birds in 1959 as they attend Rydell High School alongside Rizzo and the Pink Ladies. They navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, core values and love. Danny deals with the tension of his reputation and the new love in his life, Sandy, who changes everything he thought he knew.

Tickets for both shows cost $18. Go to thehaylofters.com.

