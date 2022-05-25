2022 Summer: Outdoor music in the Racine area

Summer means spending time outside.

And that time is more fun when you add live music.

Here are places to find outdoor music all season long in the Racine area:

Beachside Oasis

RACINE — Racine’s Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., features a concession stand and live music or DJ Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

Daily hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks are available.

Free Zumba is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 9-July 28.

The current music lineup (weather permitting/subject to change):

May 28: Full Flavor, 4-7 p.m.

May 29: Sant The DJ, 3-8 p.m.

May 30: Yankee Cowboy Band, 3-6 p.m.

June 4: DJ JB Tejano, 4-7 p.m.

June 5: Fall Hazard, 2-5 p.m.

June 11: Full Flavor, 4-7 p.m.

June 12: Jimmy LeRose, 2-6 p.m.

June 18: House vs. Freestyle DJs, time to be determined

June 25: Lori Minneti & The Rat Package Show, 4 p.m.

July 2: Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane, 4-7 p.m.

July 3: Joey Contreras y Ambicion, 2-6 p.m.

July 9: Sant Tha DJ, 4-7 p.m.

July 16: House vs. Freestyle DJs, time to be determined

July 17: Touch of Gray, 2-6 p.m.

July 23: DJ JB Tejano, 4-7 p.m.

July 24: Jimmy LeRose, 2-6 p.m.

July 30: Full Flavor, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Fall Hazard, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 7: Dawn of Tyme, 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 13: The Conscious Rockers, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 14: Elvis & Friends Show, 4 p.m.

Aug. 20: Mean Jake, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 21: Touch of Gray, 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 27: Sant Tha DJ, time to be determined.

Aug. 28: High Stakes Band, 2-6 p.m.

Sept. 3: Full Flavor, 4-7 p.m.

For updated information, go to Racine’s Beachside Oasis Facebook page.

Music at the Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the artist lineup for the second annual Music at the Zoo Concert Series, Friday and Saturday, June 17-18.

Chicago Tribute Anthology kicks off the series on Friday, June 17. The band is “dedicated to performing the music of Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever.” Members are veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with a long list of national and local artists, including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare and the Fox Valley Concert Band.

Substitute: Tales From The Who takes the stage on Saturday, June 18. The band is a tribute to The Who, “one of the most pivotal rock bands of any generation,” according to band members. Substitute “brings to life the songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas and television themes.”

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Individual tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $50. Go to racinezoo.org/music-zoo.

Animal Crackers

RACINE — The Racine Zoo’s 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series features:

Roman Street: Kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 13. Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Since the college years, this brotherly jam session has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed “the next generation” of jazz fusion. Roman Street, named for an old roman street in the Alps where they studied guitar, is an internationally trained instrumental band specializing in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco.

Marion Meadows: Wednesday, July 27. The Animal Crackers Concert Series will welcome performer Marion Meadows to the stage. Meadows is a smooth jazz-styled soprano saxophonist and composer. After studying jazz at Rippowam High School in Stamford, Conn., with Anthony Truglia, Meadows attended Berklee College of Music. There he majored in arranging and composition.

Steely Dane: Wednesday, Aug. 10. Steely Dane is a 13-piece Steely Dan tribute band. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Fifteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers.

Down to the Bone: To wrap up the series, catch Down To The Bone performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Down To The Bone have been making and performing their trademark jazz-funk grooves since 1995 with 10 albums under their belts, top 10 Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, continuous worldwide radio play and a Grammy nomination. Originally just a U.K. band, the live side also has a U.S. entity led by sax man Dan Boissy. Having played all across America, the band is very happy to bring their groove style to Racine for a first-time performance.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $90. For more information, visit the Racine Zoo website at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

Animal Crackers Junior

RACINE — The second annual Animal Crackers Junior Concert Series will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 12 at the Racine Zoo amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Guests will be able to set up their lawn chairs or blanket anywhere they desire on the lawn in front of the stage. From lawn games to crafts, the families will have a variety of activities to enjoy before the music performances begin. Food will be sold.

Chicago Honey Bear Dancers will kick off the series on Friday, July 15. Their show will include a variety song and dance show, kids dance workshop and a meet/greet/autograph post show. The show features a singer from American Idol and popular hits from the 1950s to today. There will be singing, dancing and audience participation. The kids dance workshop theme is “Anti-bullying.”

On Friday, Aug. 12, juggler Jason Kollum will open for Miss Jamie’s Farm, a show that takes young kids and their families on an imaginative musical adventure to her “farm,” where they learn values like hard work, healthy eating, and being kind to animals and each other. The show features farm animal puppets and songs both familiar and new.

Jason Kollum’s Rock n’ Roll Variety Juggling Show features huge balancing and juggling stunts, skills with spinning balls and frisbees and a variety of interactive skills.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers-jr.

Racine Symphony: Summer Pops

RACINE – The Racine Symphony Orchestra will begin its 91st season with a Summer Pops series. Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

A concert entitled “Dances” will be held on Friday, June 24. This concert is described as passion movement music filled with tangos, other dances and bayan (accordion) virtuoso Stas Venglevski. He has toured extensively throughout the world, including numerous performances with Doc Severinsen, Steve Allen and Garrison Keillor.

A “Summer Swing” concert will be held on Friday, Aug. 26. The Big Band jazz music of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie and more will be highlighted. Corynn Latta will sing standards from this era.

Tickets range from $30-$50. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

Racine Concert Band

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 100th season of free concerts in 2022 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. A summer season of seven Sunday evening concerts, free and open to the public, commences at the Racine Zoo on July 3 and concludes Aug. 14.

July concerts start at 7:30 p.m.; August concerts at 7 p.m. Consult the band website at racineconcertband.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the 2022 concert schedule, guest artists, and program details. In addition, the Racine Concert Band will lead the 4thFest Parade on Monday, July 4.

Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents diverse concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres. Soloists include regionally acclaimed professional vocalists and instrumentalists chosen from the band membership.

Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as there is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The zoo re-opens for free admission to the Kiwanis amphitheater 30 minutes prior to the concert. Only the Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates, north of the main entrance, are accessible for admission. Bicycles and pets are not permitted.

Monument Square concerts

RACINE — Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced by the Racine Downtown Racine Corp. The free concerts by local and regional musicians are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Here is the full lineup:

Saturday Sounds on the Square:

June 18 — Stephen Hull Experience

June 25 — Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)

July 2 — Lighthouse Brigade of Racine

July 9 — The Incorruptibles

July 16 — Stone Theory

July 23 — Mean Jake

July 30 — Squad 51

Aug. 6 — Rust Belt

Aug. 13 — Rocky Rose

Aug. 20 — Fender Bender

Aug. 27 — Family Affair

Music on the Monument:

June 17 — Matthew Haeffel Band

June 24 — Yves Francois Rocambo Jazz

July 1 — Fourcast

July 8 — Chicken Grease

July 15 — Jimmy LeRose

July 22 — Stoned Blues Band

July 29 — High Stakes Band

Aug. 5 — Ghosts in the Gravel

Aug. 12 — Touch of Gray

Aug. 19 — KR Bluegrass

Aug. 26 — Lake Effect

For updated information, go to racinedowntown.com.

B-Town Sounds

BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns this year for the 10th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

B-Town Sounds begins Thursday, June 9, and continues every other Thursday through Aug. 18. The band lineup:

June 9 — The Blues Disciples

June 23 — Twang Dragons

July 7 — The Hungry Williams

July 21 — Weird Science

Aug. 4 — Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal

Aug. 18 — Armchair Boogie

People are invited to bring a chair or blanket and pack a cooler for a night of music. Food and beverages are sold.

Kiwanis Civic Band

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band opens its season of free summer concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Concerts continue every Friday through July 29. The band will also perform in the Waterford 4th of July Parade.

The repertoire is varied and includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz and swing music. Its members range in age from high school students through retirees.

Park benches are provided for seating or people may bring their own lawn chair or blanket. People are invited to come early and bring a picnic basket.

The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band receives funding from the Kiwanis Club, the City of Burlington and from private donations.

Waterford River Rhythms

WATERFORD — Waterford River Rhythms opens its 16th season on June 2. There are eight free concerts this season, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday, June 2 through Aug. 25.

Concerts are in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare.

The 2022 lineup includes:

June 2: Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

June 16: Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience

June 30: TBA

July 14: Jackie Brown Band

July 28: TBA

Aug. 11: TBA

Aug. 25: Lunchmoney Bullies with special guest Georgia Rae.

The Cotton Exchange will be the food vendor for all shows and the Racine Brewing Co. will be selling craft beer.

Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.