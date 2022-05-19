2022 summer: Lake Geneva area fireworks shows

LAKE GENEVA AREA — July Fourth celebrations in the Lake Geneva area start on June 25 with the Town of Delavan's fireworks show on Delavan Lake at dusk. In addition to the fireworks display, there will also be live entertainment, food trucks, beverage sales and a DJ.

This summer, the plan for Delavan Community Park calls for fishing, fitness and family fun.

Delavan Friends of the Park announced some events happening at the park, which is located at the corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.

The town’s Lakefest is June 4, starting with a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m. At 9 a.m., children’s activities — including a bounce house — will begin. Southern Wakes United will put on a water-ski show at 11 a.m. (Southern Wakes United formed in 2018 out of a merger between Lauderdale Aquaskiers and the Minneiska Ski Team, of Whitewater.)

“We are excited to be on Delavan Lake and entertain the community at Lakefest,” said Leslie Gostomski, of Southern Wakes United. “Some of our alumni attending the show will remember skiing in front of Lake Lawn Resort years ago.”

One way to watch the Town of Delavan fireworks show is by boarding the Lake Lawn Queen Tour Boat on June 25. The three-hour fireworks tour will depart from Lake Lawn Resort at 7:30 p.m., taking a journey around the lake. From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on June 25, Michael Drake will be playing his ukulele and trumpet "and providing a tropical vibe." For more about the boat tour ($65 for adults, $40 for children), go to lakelawnresort.com.

Fireworks shows

The City of Delavan fireworks show takes place at dusk on July 4 at Congden Gardens.

takes place at dusk on July 4 at Congden Gardens. The Grand Geneva Resort — on Highways 50 and 12 a few miles outside of Downtown Lake Geneva — starts its summer fireworks season on Memorial Day Weekend. Each Sunday night through Labor Day Weekend, fireworks will light up the sky over Grand Geneva. The shows are 9 p.m. May-July and a 8:45 p.m. Sundays in August and on Sunday, Sept. 4. Note: All activities are weather-dependent. Fireworks can be seen from the lakeside path of the Main Lodge. For more information, go to grandgeneva.com.

— on Highways 50 and 12 a few miles outside of Downtown Lake Geneva — starts its summer fireworks season on Memorial Day Weekend. Each Sunday night through Labor Day Weekend, fireworks will light up the sky over Grand Geneva. The shows are 9 p.m. May-July and a 8:45 p.m. Sundays in August and on Sunday, Sept. 4. Note: All activities are weather-dependent. Fireworks can be seen from the lakeside path of the Main Lodge. For more information, go to grandgeneva.com. The Village of Fontana hosts an annual Independence Day fireworks display each year on July 4 at dusk at the lakefront. The fireworks shoot off from a barge off Fontana Beach. You can watch the display from the land or on the water.

