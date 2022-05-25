2022 summer: Kenosha, Racine outdoor beer gardens

SOMERS — Say “cheers” and grab a pretzel and a cold drink at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park. The venue officially kicks off its summer season on Memorial Day Weekend after a series of “soft opening” weekends.

Memorial Day Weekend entertainment includes Craig Bauman & The Story at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28; Fallon Shultz at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29; and The Roundabouts, 3 p.m. Monday, May 30.

The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day Weekend. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com.

Live music and other events this season include:

The Listening Party:

6 p.m. June 4

Sipos & Young:

3 p.m. June 5

Big Style Brass Band:

6 p.m. June 11

Jay Matthes:

3 p.m. June 12

Alpine Blast:

3 p.m. June 18

The Roundabouts:

3 p.m. June 19

Food Truck Show:

June 23 and July 21

Pine Travelers:

6 p.m. June 25

Ben Mulwana:

3 p.m. June 26

Pups & Pints event benefiting Safe Harbor Humane Society:

June 25

Oktoberfest:

Sept. 17

Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays.

The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.

Know before you go: Cash only; no credit cards are accepted. (There is an ATM available.) Smoking/vaping is prohibited within 100 feet of the biergarten and all park buildings. (With the exception of Tuesday evenings for “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra Night.”)

The park closes at 10 p.m. Last call at the beer garden is between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Plan accordingly; you must return all beer garden glassware to the Stein return window and be out of the park by 10 p.m.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which opened in 2018, is located within Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

As Racine County’s first permanent craft beer garden, the beer garden adds to the historic legacy of the park, which has been a community gathering place since some of the area’s first settlers in 1832.

The FCBG serves a rotation of 16 to 22 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, along with cider and wine; in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

Events and activities throughout the summer include live music, food trucks, movie nights yoga classes and more.

The beer garden is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.

Pop-Up Biergarten

KENOSHA — A three-day Pop-Up Biergarten will be set up in HarborPark at Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.

The German-style biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

There will be German and U.S. beers, hard cider, and sausage and pretzels served in a park setting. Children and families are welcome.

This traditional German Biergarten will also features music, authentic steins and drinking boots. There will be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. Admission is free. The beer garden is organized by BrewFest Partners.

