2022 summer: Kenosha area July Fourth celebrations

KENOSHA — Everyone loves a big birthday bash, right?

Well, the good ol’ U.S. of A. is no exception.

To celebrate its 246th birthday (you’re lookin’ good, America; have you had work done?), the nation pulls out all the stops, with parades, concerts, hot dog eating contests and, of course, fireworks.

Kenosha area celebrations this summer include:

July 2

The fireworks show in Twin Lakes is dusk on Saturday, July 2, in Lance Park on Lake Mary. Festivities start at 4 p.m., and an Aquanuts water-ski show starts at 6:45 p.m. There will also be live music and food and beverages.

July 3

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade follows a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. THis year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.”

There’s still time to take part in the parade. The city is accepting procession entries — performers, floats and veterans groups — through Friday, May 27.

Performers, schools groups, clubs and non-profit agencies are welcome to participate. They must, however, apply before the deadline at 4 p.m. that day, according to parade organizers. Applications are available on the city website, kenosha.org, or by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org. For more parade information, visit www.kenosha.org

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts Downtown in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with July Fourth staples like eating contests. Visitors can enjoy two days of festivities at the harbor, with live entertainment, food vendors, beverages and a carnival. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Activites also take place near the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. On July 3, both museums are open their normal Sunday hours of noon to 5 p.m. On July 4, both museums will be open 1 to 4 p.m.

The annual Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30 on July 3, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. July 3 on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

July 4

The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” celebration continues today, bringing loads of free entertainment to the lakefront in the HarborPark area along the Kenosha Harbor.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites performing in a new location: On the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m. Live music at the Pennoyer Park band shell continues at 7 p.m. with Yesterday’s Children, leading up to the fireworks show. Visitors are welcome to “pack a picnic, grab some friends and family and enjoy some live music beginning at 4 p.m.,” according to organizers. “The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown, but the view is fine at Pennoyer Park and beach.”

