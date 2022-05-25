2022 summer: It's fair season!

Summertime in Wisconsin is fair season, and 2022 is a landmark season as the Racine County Fair celebrates its centennial.

This year’s fairs include:

Racine County Fair

When: July 27-31, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville

Admission: $10 ages 14 and older, $8 senior citizens, $7 ages 7 and younger. Free parking.

Details: The 100th annual Racine County Fair continues to showcase the talents, passions, accomplishments and agriculture of Racine County youth and community members. Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair. Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. There’s also many non-animal projects that are judged as well including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. Exhibits can be seen in youth and open class buildings.

History: Visitors can learn about the history of the fair and Racine County by visiting the newly renovated Mercantile Hall.

Entertainment: Free entertainment will be featured daily by the Rhinestone Roper, Wolves of the World, All-Star Stunt Dogs, Cow Town USA, Nick’s Kid Show and Kids Are People Too. Live music will take the stage in the Activity Building Stage and Center Stage from noon to close daily.

Rides: The carnival will be back again this year with daily wristbands.

Auctions: Animal auctions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31. The Livestock Auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The sale order is swine, goats, lambs and beef. The Fur and Feather Auction begins at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Grandstand schedule: Grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission, excluding Saturday’s Monster Truck Show, which is $5. The lineup: Wednesday & Friday, Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Monster Truck Freestyle Show, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Demolition Derby, 2 & 6 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair

When: Aug. 4-14. The fair is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday.

Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis

Admission: $17 for adults (12 and older), $12 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $15; $8 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.

Special deals: Get admission tickets for $12 through June 30 at wistatefair.com (service fee applies) and at participating Sentry Foods and Festival Foods. Also, for $35, you can get ticket sheets valid for rides and games in SpinCity, the fair’s amusement ride and game area (through the fair’s website). That’s 30 percent off the regular price. Available through July 29.

Sweet savings: You can buy $22 Cream Puff 6-Pack Certificates to be redeemed during the fair. Purchase certificates at wistatefair.com (service fee applies). Available through July 29.

$5 Bargain Books: The Bargain Book offers discounts from State Fair partners. Pick up $5 Bargain Books at the State Fair website.

Headliners: Grandstand performers are: Country music star Toby Keith with Alex Miller on Aug. 4; TBA on Aug. 5; ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on Aug. 6; The “Happy Together Tour” on Aug. 7, featuring The Turtles as the hosts, joined by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills; Christian rock artists Zach Williams, with We The Kingdom, on Aug. 8; Kids Bop Live on Aug. 9; “Manitowoc Minute” host Charlie Berens and his “Midwest Survival Guide” tour on Aug. 10; TBA on Aug. 11; hip hop legend Nelly on Aug. 12; TBA on Aug. 13; and county music legends The Oak Ridge Boys with Lee Greenwood, closing the fair on Aug. 14.

Known for: Do we need to say it? Cream puffs! (followed closely by The Giant Slide, the racing pigs and Food on a Stick).

Note: Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21-and-over) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 6 p.m.

Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 17-21. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its 101st year. The theme is “Wheels & Squeals.” The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children’s Parade, Hay Bale Throwing Contests and the Pie Auction.

Contests: Pedal Tractor Pull, Fairest of the Fair and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Rock-n-Circus variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts include the KR Bluegrass Band (1 p.m.) and the modern country cover group In the Stix (7:45 p.m.) on Thursday; the rock/blues group Stone Theory (1 p.m.) and the rock band The Now (8:30 p.m.) on Friday; the acoustic duo Justus (noon) and the popular Top 40 country band and Bella Cain (8:30 p.m.) on Saturday; and the Doo Wop Daddies (noon) and the classic rock group Class of ‘62 (3:30 p.m.) closing out the fair on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Wednesday: Racing (modifieds, street stocks and bandits); Thursday: Truck and tractor pulls and Antique Tractor Parade; Friday: T&C Rodeo ($5 fee); Saturday: Racing (IRA Outlaw Spring Series, $10 fee); Sunday: Demolition Derby.

Walworth County Fair

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 5. The fair is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Where: Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn

Admission: $10 for adults (13 and older) in advance ($12 after Aug. 30), $8 for senior citizens (62 and older) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in advance ($10 after Aug. 30); $5 for youths (ages 5-12) in advance ($7 after Aug. 30). Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free. Note: Ticket deals are available on the website, walworthcountyfair.com.

Details: The theme is “Bee Happy” for this year’s fair. The usual fair staples will all be there: Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides and all that “healthy” fair food. The fair also features a Discovery Barn, designed to “promote agriculture literacy to fair guests in a unique and exciting way.” Included in the barn is the Walworth County Beekeepers Club display, with an observation hive and loads of bee materials.

Entertainment and contests: More information will be released as the fair dates get closer, but veteran fairgoers know to expect plenty of live music and a Demolition Derby. Here’s what we know so far about the Grandstand entertainment: Pro Truck and Tractor Pulls are 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 ($5 fee), All Star Monsters Trucks are 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 ($10 fee) and Demolition Derby action is on Sept. 5 ($10 fee).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.