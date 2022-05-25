2022 summer: Fun on the water

Summer in Wisconsin means it’s time to hit the beach or swimming pools.

In this area, you’ll find everything from water-ski shows to a sailboat regatta:

Aquaducks water-ski shows

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).

The first show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Aug. 4; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18, and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. There is no show July 21 due to the state tournament.

The Venetian Night show is July 2.

Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 23-Aug. 4; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25; and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3.

The team strives for excellence every year and competes in state and national water ski tournaments, bringing home both national champion and state champion titles. For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

Aquanuts water-ski shows

TWIN LAKES — The Aquanuts — coming off a 2021 season in which they won the state tournament — perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive.

This season’s shows start on Memorial Day Weekend with a Saturday, May 28, show, running through Labor Day Weekend. The July 2 pre-fireworks show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets.

The team’s Aquanut Adaptive Program provides more than 200 participants from veterans groups, Dreams for Kids and skiers with other special needs to a day on the water learning how to water ski.

The team’s “Learn to Ski” program is 2:30 p.m. on June 21. No equipment is necessary “besides a desire to have fun.”

For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.

Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., features water slides ad elements, zero depth and lap pools. The official season begins June 28. Pre-season dates are May 28-June 7. Hours are (weather contingent):

Open swim — 1-7 p.m. daily.

Lap swim — 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

Adult swim — 6-10 a.m. Mon.-Sat.

Family swim — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

Daily rates for Racine County residents are: Ages 18-61, $10; ages 62 and older, $8; ages 3-17, $3; household (1 adult and three children), $15; ages 2 and younger, free.

Season passes are also available can be purchased at the welcome desk at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened in summer 2018. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility also is available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park since its opening.

More information is available online at ymcaracine.org or call 262-634-1994.

Kenosha public pools

KENOSHA — There are two community pools in the City of Kenosha: At Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Andserson Park, 8730 22nd Ave. The pools are open June 14 through Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. The pools are closed on Mondays, including July 4.

Washington Park features a zero-depth pool with interactive water features, a 200-foot long water slide, 10-foot long and 6-foot high drop slides, a diving board, deck chairs and umbrella tables. Call 262-287-5674 for more information.

Anderson Park has two pools, including a tot pool with a small slide, a 200-foot long water slide, 10-foot long and 6-foot high drop slides, a diving board, lockers, a splash pad for all ages, deck chairs and umbrella tables. Call 262-287-5675 for more information.

Daily passes are $3-$5 (free for children under age 2). Season passes are also available through the Public Works Department. Call 262-653-4050.

Burlington Aquatic Center

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Community Aquatic Center, located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million for the project. The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall, a current pool and other amenities.

The facility, operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc., employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students. Its capacity is about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools. The aquatic center also is available for private parties, and frequently hosts special events like outdoor movie nights.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. Admission rates start at $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available. For more information, go to https://burlingtoncommunitypool.org/aquatic-center.

