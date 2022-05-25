2022 Summer: Church Festivals

As summer heat, so do

area church festivals:

Racine County

St. Thomas Country FairJune 2-5: St. Thomas Aquinas Church grounds, 305 S. First St. (Highway 20), Waterford. 5-11 p.m. Thurs., 5 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun. Thursday Taste of Country, Friday fish fry, Saturday pork dinner, Sunday chicken dinner, live music, amusement rides and games, silent auction, bingo, grand raffle, Sunday live auction and cow pie bingo. Live music lineup: Thursday – Lunchmoney Bullies, 7-11 p.m. Friday – Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Saturday – Doo-Wop Daddies, 2:30-6 p.m., and 33RPM, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sunday – DJ O’Connor, noon-3 p.m. Go to stthomascountryfair.com.

Greek Festival June 24-26: Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine. 5-10 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Greek food; Greek wines and beers; Miller and Pepsi products; Greek Café with Greek coffee and frappes; Greek pastries; Greek Marketplace; cooking demonstrations; Greek music; Kimissis Dance Troupe; church tours Sat.-Sun.; carnival rides and games. Call 262-632-5682 or go to Kimissis.org.

Serb FestJune 25, Sept. 3-4: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets in Sept. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout. Cash or Venmo accepted.

Armenian Picnic drive-throughJune 26: St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Blessing of the St. Hagop Madagh at 11:15 a.m. Madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice) will be offered. Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. Once the grounds are full, other attendees will be asked to park on the east shoulder of Newman Road until the first set of cars have exited the grounds. Attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. Once cars are parked on the church grounds, they will be approached by church volunteers to confirm or accept a freewill donation. Volunteers will return with a 1-quart container of madagh and a 1-quart container of bulghur. This process will continue until all attendees are served.

St. Lucy FestivalJuly 8-10: St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 2-11 p.m. Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Live music, Friday fish fry ($12), Sunday mostaccioli and meatball dinner, bingo, kids games, rummage sale, silent auction, bakery, meat sweepstakes, crafts, food, grand raffle. Live music lineup: Friday — Eddie Butts Band, 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday — Doo-Wop Daddies, 2-5:30 p.m., and Mt. Olive, 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday — Southbound, 12:30-4 p.m., and Chicago Tribute Anthology, 5:30-8 p.m. Free shuttle from Elmwood Plaza Fri.-Sat., 3:30 p.m.-midnight. Go to stlucychurch.org.

Armenian FestAug. 7: St. Mesrob Armenian Church grounds, 4605 Erie St., Racine. Noon-4 p.m. Assortment of ethnic foods and pastries; Armenian market and bookstore; Armenian music; church tours. Two food options; purchase at event or preorder at armenianfest.net.

St. Rita FestivalAug. 19-21: St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry ($12), Saturday chicken dinner ($12), live music, food, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Friday — The Cheap Shots, 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday — Weird Science, 2:30-5:30 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday — Full Flavor, noon-2:15 p.m., and Mt. Olive, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Go to st-ritas.org.

St. Louis Parish FestivalAug. 20-21: St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 5:30-10 p.m. Sat., after Mass Sun. Free. Live music, children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, bingo, raffles, live voice auction, food court. Live music lineup: Saturday — Tango en Feugo, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Northcape Express, 3-6 p.m. Go to http://stlouisparishwi.com/festival.

St. Charles Fall FestivalSept. 24-25: St. Charles Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Sat., 2-5:45 p.m. Sun. Free. Saturday music by Gravity of Youth at 7 p.m. and Sunday by Twin Rivers Band at 2 p.m. Food; beer tent; raffles; $50 car raffle; virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com); children’s games; Hispanic food tent; Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org.

Kenosha County

Mount Carmel FestivalJuly 8-10: Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha. 6-11 p.m. Fri., 4-11 p.m. Sat., 2-10 p.m. Sun. Free. Friday music by Take 4 at 6 p.m. and Boys and Toys at 9 p.m.; Saturday music by Serendipity at 5 p.m. and The Jersey Girls at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday music by The Chevelles at 3 p.m. and Tailspin at 6:30 p.m. Homemade spaghetti dinner Fri.-Sat. 4-8 p.m.; other food available; games for all ages; face painting.

St. Therese FestivalJuly 15-17: On the church’s shady grounds, 2020 91st St. 5-11 p.m. Fri., 5-11 p.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. The event features lives bands, food (including homemade desserts), crafts for sale and several activities for children of all ages. A Car Show is on Sunday. There’s also a Cornhole Bean Bag toss tournament.

Picnic in ParisJuly 30: outside St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1501 172nd St. in Parish (on Highway D just north of Highway 142). Noon to 9 p.m. Car show is noon to 4 p.m. Music by The Chevelles (noon-3 p.m.) and The Hat Guys (6-9 p.m.). A live auction is 3-5 p.m. Features children’s games, a country store, raffles, “white elephant” booth and a linen booth. The specialty food item is the Schaum Tortes.

Holy Rosary Parish FestivalAug. 12-14: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45th St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-9:30 p.m. Sun. Free. Homemade food, music, games of chance, super cash raffle, vendors, raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 14, noon-5 p.m., in gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0