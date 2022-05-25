2022 summer: Area art fairs

Art fairs attract crowds looking for everything from oil paintings to garden gnomes:

Ballyhoo at the Zoo

RACINE — The Ballyhoo at the Zoo fine art fair, presented by the Racine Arts Council, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Dozens of artists will be be in attendance including DL Fenn (hand-blown glass), Don Vander Leest (watercolors), Luci Haas (pottery), Rick Reinders (photography) and Fay Liberty (fiber arts).

Artists will display pottery, jewelry, blacksmithing, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, and watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings.

An addition to this year’s art fair is a collaboration with Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum. On Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., RAM on the Road, will sponsor a free take-home art activity for families.

Music will be provided by Dulcimer and Stuff of Brookfield at 11 a.m. Saturday. Folk singer Mark Paffrath will perform from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Note: A reduced $4 zoo entrance fee will be offered each day. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Good Old Summertime Art Fair

KENOSHA — Every year, the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair kicks off the Kenosha art fair season. And every year, the fair takes place in what is technically late spring (with the first day of summer coming on June 21).

This year’s fair is Sunday, June 5, in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha.

The fair features about 70 artists and crafters in media including paintings, jewelry, mosaics, collages, ceramics, yard decorations, stained glass and photography. There will also be food vendors and live music.

The art fair attracts about 4,000 people each year.

The KAA’s mission is to promote art, art education and art appreciation. The fair serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.

Kenosha ArtMarket

KENOSHA — Starting on Sunday, June 19, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month (June through October), area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern. Interested vendors should go to the Art Market tab at LemonStreetGallery.org.

Starving Artist Fair

RACINE — The Starving Artist Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on the The DeKoven Center, grounds, 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The fair’s move to DeKoven in 2021 garnered “thumbs up” from artists and visitors alike.

The fair, in its 57th year, is set to feature 120 artists, the largest juried art fair in the region.

All art forms are available for sale — paintings (oil, acrylic, water color, mixed media), photography, pottery, glass work, fiber and wearable art and jewelry. Each piece must be priced at under $300.

The Starving Artist Fair offers Best of Show and People’s Choice awards to its artists. This year the fair is adding the Marg Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence.

In addition to the artists’ booths, the fair features a free Kids Korner art space. The Boutique sells the works of Racine Art Guild members, and a silent auction features artwork donated by participating artists. A Racine Art Guild raffle offers yard art designed by Guild members. There will be food trucks on site, desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Proceeds from booth fees and the RAG booths support the Guild’s Student Art Scholarship, fund which provides four college scholarships each year to Racine residents studying fine art.

Downtown Racine public art project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 21st annual public art project will feature decorated rocking chairs, which will be displayed and available for use throughout downtown from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating throughout Downtown Racine.

Fan favorite voting will take place all summer, with the winner receiving a $100 Downtown Racine gift certificate.

Art in the Park

LAKE GENEVA — The 42nd annual Art in the Park, sponsored by Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, is Aug. 13-14 in Flat Iron Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. The fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Art in the Park is a juried fine art show featuring more than 80 artists exhibiting a variety of media, including clay/pottery, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil/acrylic painting, pastel, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood.

Note: Free parking and shuttle services are available both on Saturday and Sunday during the art fair, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from the northeast corner of the Home Depot parking lot, 550 North Edwards Blvd., and from the U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. The shuttle runs continuously every 20 minutes.

Walk in the Woods Art Fair

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 60 artists will be displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. There will be lots of art to see, including jewelry, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, wood sculpting, handmade baskets and clothing, glass and garden art.

Live music throughout the day will be presented at two stages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase (no carry-ins allowed).

A $10 donation per vehicle is requested. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private non-profit organization.

Hawthorn Hollow is located at 880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, one mile south of County Highway KR and just west of Petrifying Springs Park.

For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit the website at hawthornhollow.org.

