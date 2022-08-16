2022 Kenosha County Fair open Aug. 17-21

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair is in full swing this weekend, and that means plenty of animal shows, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction and entertainment at the grandstand.

A special attraction this year is the J&C Rodeo on Friday night. The gates open at 6 p.m.; the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

The rodeo features bull riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.

An annual favorite is the Saturday night Pie Auction, with participants bidding for desserts, quilts wood carvings and "amazing baskets of goodies" that are all up for auction. Proceeds go to the fair's Building Fund.

Here's the scoop on this year's fair:

When: Through Sunday, Aug. 21. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a reserved parking season pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its 101st year. The theme is "Wheels & Squeals." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children's Costume Parade (at 10:30 a.m. Friday, for kids age 14 and younger) and the Pie Auction (7 p.m. Saturday).

Contests: Pedal Tractor Pull (Thursday and Friday), Fairest of the Fair (crowning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday) and the Hay Bale Throwing Contest (6:30 p.m. Friday). There's also a Home Brew competition for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Rock-n-Circus variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts include: KR Bluegrass Band (1 p.m.) and the modern country cover group In the Stix (7:45 p.m.) on Thursday; the rock/blues group Stone Theory (1 p.m.) and the rock band The Now (8:30 p.m.) on Friday; the acoustic duo Justus (noon) and the popular Top 40 country band Bella Cain (8:30 p.m.) on Saturday; and the Doo Wop Daddies (noon) and the classic rock group Class of '62 (3:30 p.m.) closing out the fair on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade at 5 p.m. and Truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m.; Friday: T&C Rodeo ($5 fee for ages 12 and older); Saturday: Racing (IRA Outlaw Spring Series, $10 fee); Sunday: Demolition Derby, for everything from garden tractors to full-size trucks.