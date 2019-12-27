Entertainment News

Tina Turner mural defaced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.
The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville.
Store owner Jesse McSwain said someone unconnected to the store apparently covered the mural in a black sheet before he could address the situation. Static Age called police and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
McSwain said that his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”
The record store uses its pulldown storefront to honor music legends. They have included Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Lemmy from Motörhead and Lou Reed. Turner’s mural was based on her character in the film “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.”
Sister of George Michael dies
LONDON — One of pop superstar George Michael's sisters has died exactly three years after her brother's Christmas Day death in 2016.
A statement from family lawyer John Reid confirmed the unexpected death of Melanie Panayiotou, 55, on Wednesday and appealed for privacy.
“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly,” the statement said. “We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”
London's Metropolitan Police said it received reports of the “sudden death of a woman” in her 50s in north London at around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be given to the coroner.
Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, compiled a long string of pop hits as a solo artist and earlier with Wham! A postmortem exam attributed his death at age 53 to natural causes — specifically, a heart condition and a fatty liver.
Melanie Panayiotou and other members of the late singer's family posted a Christmas message on Michael's official website two days before her death.
In the message, the family thanked fans for their goodwill messages, saying they “lift us when things are tough."
Associated Press