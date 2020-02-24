Entertainment Briefs

Jane Goodall working on new book
NEW YORK — Jane Goodall's next book will be a tribute to her enduring optimism.
Celadon Books announced Monday that Goodall's “The Book of Hope” will be published in fall 2021. The project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the bestselling “The Book of Joy,” and comes 60 years after the celebrated primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa.
“'The Book of Hope' will serve as an extraordinary exploration of our very nature as human beings and offer a compelling path forward to create hope in our own lives and in the world,” according to Celadon's announcement. “Through both Jane's observation and the latest scientific research, readers will experience the resilience of nature to recover from the harm we have inflicted and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of loss and devastation.”
Goodall's previous books include “My Friends the Chimpanzees,” “In the Shadow of Man” and “The Ten Trusts: What We Must Do To Care for the Animals We Love.”
Nelson to release 70th album
NEW YORK — Willie Nelson will release his 70th studio album, “First Rose of Spring,” on April 24, just five days ahead of his 87th birthday.
It’s an 11-track collection that includes two songs he wrote with the album’s producer, Buddy Cannon, and others written by peers and admirers including Chris Stapleton, Randy Houser, Billy Joe Shaver and Toby Keith.
“First Rose of Spring” also features his renditions of Johnny Paycheck’s 1977 country hit “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” and the cabaret-pop classic “Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore),” originally popularized in 1964 by French singer Charles Aznavour before Roy Clark’s English-language version became the country-singer guitarist’s biggest hit in 1969.
The title track is the first release from the album, and the video is out now. The songs Nelson wrote with Cannon are titled “Blue Star” and “Love Just Laughed.”
The new album also is the 14th from Nelson since he signed with Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings division in 2012. The previous two, “Ride Me Back Home” in 2019 and “My Way” a year earlier, both earned Nelson additional Grammy Awards, for country solo performance and traditional pop solo album, respectively.
From wire reports