Entertainment Briefs

Gorman says she was racially profiled
NEW YORK — Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.”
"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building,” she tweeted of the incident Friday night. “He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”
Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Her spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment.
The post was met with thousands of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram. She followed up her post with a second comment that said:
“In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud.”
'Fifty Shades' trilogy finale on tap
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.
The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.”
James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labor of love.
“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”
“Freed” will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
Golden Globe Awards promises reforms
Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations.
The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations..
In the lead up to the 2021 Golden Globes last weekend, a series of exposes in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times gave the group an unflattering spotlight for its lack of Black members and financial practices, leading to widespread criticism from those in the entertainment industry.
