Hart hurt in crash
LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.
The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
A representative for Hart didn't immediately reply to messages.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
Barricade collapse at Seattle music fest injures dozens
SEATTLE — Officials say more than two dozen people were injured when a stage barricade collapsed during a performance at a Seattle music festival, although no one was seriously hurt.
Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo told news outlets that around 25 people were evaluated for injuries after the 4-foot-high (1-meter-high) steel barricade collapsed Saturday night at the Seattle Center, which is playing host to this weekend's Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival. Electronic music artist Jai Wolf was performing at the time.
Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Cuerpo says members of the crowd of around 3,000 people were pressed against the barrier, causing it to fall. Wolf canceled the rest of his set.
The festival said in a statement that on-site medical teams assisted those injured.
