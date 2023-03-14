RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is accepting enrollments for the 2023-24 school year.

With STEAM and STEM schools for elementary, middle and high school students, international baccalaureate programs at all grade levels, a fine arts school, an early learning center, a Montessori school, dual language programs, RUSD virtual learning and so much more, parents are bound to find a school to fit their child in RUSD.

In addition to the variety of educational offerings, every school in the district is beginning to benefit from the referendum approved by Racine voters in 2020 with expansions and renovations to new school buildings.

Parents are invited to familiarize themselves with the district’s schools at rusd.org/schools and are welcome to request a tour of any school by contacting the school’s principal or emailing info@rusd.org. In addition to personal tours, the Academies of Racine will open their doors to the community during the Academies of Racine Showcases in May:

Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Park High School, 1901 12th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

New families can register for enrollment at rusd.org/enroll or by visiting the RUSD Welcome Center at 3109 Mount Pleasant Street (Building 2).

Before enrollment is complete, parents and guardians need to provide a child’s birth certificate or baptismal record, proof of address (utility bill, deed or lease) and the child’s immunization records.