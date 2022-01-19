Enrique Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
When asked about the assaults, the suspect allegedly replied "Things aren't good right now."
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Chicago was arrested in Racine on Friday morning by the Racine Police Department SWAT team, according …
Gluten-free bread tasted terrible. So this Chicago entrepreneur found ways to make it good, and he's brought his operations to Racine — in the former O&H at 1841 Douglas Ave.
A Racine man now faces charges after allowing a Chicago man, who is accused of killing a 12-year-old, to stay in his home on Erie Street.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
A gunsmithing business is being allowed to set up shop near Karcher Middle School, despite concerns about circulating firearms a block away from both a school and a child care center.
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
The NAACP asked Gateway to un-invite U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil from a Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration after Steil voted against what is known as the "John Lewis Voting Rights Act." Gateway indicated it will not be doing so.
