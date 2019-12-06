Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments). 

