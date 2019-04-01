The Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, was held on Sundays throughout March, giving area residents and visitors a chance to enjoy pancakes and Wisconsin maple syrup.

Photos are by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.

To submit photos to the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should also be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments