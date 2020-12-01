 Skip to main content
Enjoy the Carthage Christmas Festival at home
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season with this year's Carthage Christmas Festival, "Come, With Healing in Thy Wings," virtually Dec. 11-13.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival will be pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home.

Featuring the majestic sounds of the Fritsch memorial organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival follows an age-old tradition of sharing the celebration of the birth of Christ through scripture readings and music. This year’s festival will feature the same beloved elements of its in-person concerts, with some exciting additions made possible by a virtual format.

Viewers will see performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic. This year’s theme references both “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing” and “Abide With Me,” which the Wind Orchestra will perform. The festival will conclude with the annual Service of Light, a breathtaking and unforgettable moment filled with sparkling candlelight to give people hope during this difficult time.

The festival can be viewed virtually at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. There is no cost but advance registration is required. For a link to view the festival, register at carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.

