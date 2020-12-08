 Skip to main content
Enjoy Home for the Holidays concert via live stream
Enjoy Home for the Holidays concert via live stream

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Celebrate the season with the Racine Theatre Guild from the comfort of home during a "Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays" concert live streaming online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The concert will also be available to watch anytime on-demand Dec. 19-31.

Tune in for songs such as “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Greatest Gift of All” and “Hard Candy Christmas.”

Under the direction of Rob Kroes, these songs will be brought to life through the talents of Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Greg Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Catherine Harris, Charlie Harris, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Kroes, Jennifer Larsen, Ashley Mulder, Dana Roders and Brian Schalk accompanied by Berg. The concert will be filmed and edited by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography.

Tickets cost $15 for individuals or $25 for household viewing. Audience members can purchase tickets for the live stream or choose to view the production on-demand. Tickets can be purchased online through racinetheatre.org. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.

