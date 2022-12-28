Enjoy chili dinner and hike a candlelit trail

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host its annual Chili Winter Evening and Candlelight Trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
A free candlelit trail will guide attendees on a walk through the winter forest. They can then gather around the warmth of the campfire to enjoy complimentary hot cocoa. Beer, wine and cider will be sold. Snowshoes and cross-country skis will be available for rent if snow conditions allow.
A chili dinner and live music will be held inside the main lodge. The cost for the dinner is $18 or $10 for ages 4 to 10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. It includes a chili dinner with all the fixins (vegetarian option available), soft drinks and s’mores. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515.