Enjoy an evening paddle on the Root River

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering an Evening Paddle on the Root River on Friday, June 11.
The cost is $30 to rent a kayak or canoe. Boats may be launched from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and must return by 8:30 p.m.
Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
