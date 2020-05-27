Racine Police Chief Art Howell has shown his department's wholehearted support for the city's plan, even while select other law enforcement agencies — including the Racine County Sheriff's Office — have been less enthusiastic about enforcing restrictions related to COVID-19.

In a statement, RPD Public Information Officer Chad Melby said "As we work together as a community to reopen local businesses, church organizations and other facilities under the Forward Racine plan, we ask for your support in practicing respiratory etiquette, social distancing, and overall social responsibility ... In so doing, we will maintain public safety through flattening the curve and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Howell has said that his department is more concerned about large gatherings of people forming as the summer gets underway, more than it is concerned with businesses that might not follow the city's rules.

However, Mayor Cory Mason said that he "will not hesitate" to identify businesses that knowingly don't follow the city's rules while also praise those that adhere to Forward Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0