Employer not taking covid-19 concerns seriously

Is there anything I can do or say to my manager and our boss to have them respect my decision to comply with safety protocols while in the office? I also want to encourage group compliance and acceptance. I do need to keep my job, but I want to be safe! — Want To Comply

Dear Want To Comply: I am sorry that your boss and co-workers are not taking the COVID-19 threat seriously at your office. Sadly, there are many people who do not think it is a health risk that could affect them. At this point, rules are loosening up about wearing masks inside private offices.

You are right to disinfect your workspace each day. You should continue to wear a mask if your co-workers are typically closer to you than 6 feet. If you are safely separated, though, you aren’t required to wear a mask. You should continue to follow safety protocols and keep your distance from your officemates, especially since they are not following the guidelines. Don’t make a fuss about it since they don’t listen anyway. Just keep your distance and keep clean.

OK for manicure house call?

Dear Harriette: My friend invited her manicurist to come to her house to do nails. She invited three of her friends to come at different times so that we can get our nails done safely. Do you think this is a good idea? — Manicure

Dear Manicure: If the manicurist, your friend, the two other people and you have been sheltering at home and following safety protocols, chances are, you will be safe. You should wear a mask the entire time and be quiet. The less you and the manicurist talk, the less chance of germs spreading.

