Emotions run wild for Krzyzewski

It was a topsy-turvy night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' 79-67 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Durham, N.C., a game that included tributes to Kobe Bryant and an outburst by Coach K at his own Cameron Crazies.

Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.

Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting “Come sit with me” to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: “He’s one of us.”

Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he’d prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.