Emotions run wild for Krzyzewski

It was a topsy-turvy night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' 79-67 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Durham, N.C., a game that included tributes to Kobe Bryant and an outburst by Coach K at his own Cameron Crazies.
Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.
Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting “Come sit with me” to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: “He’s one of us.”
Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he’d prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.
“It was a mistake on my part, but I’d rather make a mistake in protection of my guy,” Krzyzewski said. “I went at the end of the half and said, ‘Look, he’s our guy.’ And that’s said. So I apologize. Let’s think of a different cheer.”
Capel said he didn’t know what the students were saying. He said guard Au’Diese Toney, who led all scorers with 27 points, played his best game at Pitt. Capel was pleased with the way the Panthers (13-8, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) competed and handled Duke’s pressure defense.
After trailing 60-42 early in the second half, Pittsburgh rallied to cut the deficit to three points.
“I’m proud of that, but it’s not good enough,” Capel said. “I want our program to get to a point where we’re not satisfied with being close.”
Duke (17-3, 7-2) bounced back after the Panthers made it close, scoring 11 of the final 13 points. Tre Jones scored 14 points and added eight assists with no turnovers, and Jordan Goldwire contributed 13 points, making all of his career-high three 3-pointers in the first half.
Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State's 10-game winning streak, 61-56 on Tuesday night at Charlottesville, Va.
Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and nine rebounds for Virginia, which has won two straight after losing four of its previous five. That stretch raised questions about whether the defending national champions would even make the NCAA Tournament this year.
The game was tied 11 times and neither team could get any separation over the final 10 minutes. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove down the left side of the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Seminoles (17-3, 7-2) had two chances to tie it, but Wyatt Wilkes missed badly on a 3-point try from the top of the key and Trent Forrest also missed from the left corner. Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.
Vassell led Florida State with 17 points. The loss was the Seminoles' first since Dec. 3 at Indiana.
No. 8 VILLANOVA 79, ST. JOHN'S 59: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Villanova won its seventh straight game, easily handling St. John's.
Justin Moore, starting for injured forward Jermaine Samuels, added 11 points and fellow freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the balanced Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Big East) won for the 13th time in 14 games.
Samuels, a 6-foot-7 junior averaging 11.1 points and five rebounds per game, was a game-time decision and sat out with a sprained left foot after getting hurt during Saturday's victory at Providence. His absence hardly hindered the Wildcats, who quickly recovered from a slow start and opened a 24-point bulge in a second half that was never competitive.
Rasheem Dunn had 24 points for St. John's (13-9, 2-7), the only Big East team to beat Villanova in each of the past two seasons.
No. 25 RUTGERS 70, PURDUE 63: Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making all 12 of his free throw attempts, and Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue at Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) would build the lead to 44-27, before Purdue (11-10, 4-6) went on a 10-2 run capped by a Jahaad Proctor layup to make it 46-37 at 14:12. Purdue would continue to chip away at the lead, getting it to six on a couple of occasions by the under four minute media timeout. Matt Haarms had a dunk to make it 62-58 with 3:29, before Evan Boudreaux hit the second of two free throws to make it a three-point game.
Haarms would foul out on the ensuing possession, and McConnell would hit a pair of free throws to put Rutgers up 64-59 with just under two to play, but Eric Hunter Jr. would make a layup with half a minute to go to make it 64-61.
It’s the closest Purdue would get.
Proctor led Purdue with 19 points on while Trevion Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
MICHIGAN 79, NEBRASKA 68: Michigan needed a win in the worst way.
The short-handed Wolverines got it by playing some of their best basketball in weeks in the middle of the second half against Nebraska.
The victory ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2014-15, and gave them their first road win of the season.
Eli Brooks led Michigan with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Wolverines (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) got the win without two starters. Senior captain and national assists leader Zavier Simpson was suspended for violating team rules and Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely after aggravating a groin injury against Illinois on Saturday.
Nebraska (7-14, 2-8) lost its sixth straight.