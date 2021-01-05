Emergency goes into effect: Kenosha ups fines for 'inciting violence,' gives mayor extra powers

Alderman Holly Kangas said she had concerns about media releases, including one issued by police on Sunday, which appeared to restrict where people could protest. The release mentions preparations that include possible “designation of a demonstration space.”

“It looks like something that’s planned. It’s been put out there,” she said. “If we were to do something like that, wouldn’t we be infringing on people’s constitutional rights?”

City Attorney Ed Antaramian said the matter of the designated demonstration space had not been discussed with his or the mayor’s office.

“The idea is to allow for peaceful protest. I think the mayor has indicated to ensure there can be peaceful protests,” he said. “Again, I can’t speak to the issue of having some designated area.”

Mayor John Antaramian, however, said the city does not intend to designate a place for protests to take place. He said that police had looked at areas to suggest where protests could occur.

“If people are interpreting that in that way, that’s an incorrect interpretation,” he said. The mayor said that the resolution does not specify where people can protest “nor do I have any intention of doing that.”