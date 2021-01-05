Emergency goes into effect: Kenosha ups fines for 'inciting violence,' gives mayor extra powers

KENOSHA — The Kenosha City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an emergency declaration as it looks to secure the city in anticipation of possible civil unrest ahead of Tuesday's afternoon long-awaited decision that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey would not face criminal charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake.
The council voted 17-0 on the resolution that took effect immediately upon Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley making his decision public. According to the resolution, the emergency would remain in effect for eight days. It would automatically end at 11:59 p.m. on the eighth day unless otherwise extended. As such, it will remain in effect until Jan. 12.
The shooting
Sheskey, a white officer, shot Blake, a Black man, in the back on Aug. 23 as Blake was entering an SUV, his kids still in the back seat, parked in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Police were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.
Officers were responding to the scene for a domestic disturbance, and Blake allegedly was resisting arrest and had twice been hit with a Taser.
Blake survived the shooting — which was recorded on video and went viral — but was left paralyzed from the waist down and likely for life, according to family members.
Concerns over protesters' rights
Alderman Holly Kangas said she had concerns about media releases, including one issued by police on Sunday, which appeared to restrict where people could protest. The release mentions preparations that include possible “designation of a demonstration space.”
“It looks like something that’s planned. It’s been put out there,” she said. “If we were to do something like that, wouldn’t we be infringing on people’s constitutional rights?”
City Attorney Ed Antaramian said the matter of the designated demonstration space had not been discussed with his or the mayor’s office.
“The idea is to allow for peaceful protest. I think the mayor has indicated to ensure there can be peaceful protests,” he said. “Again, I can’t speak to the issue of having some designated area.”
Mayor John Antaramian, however, said the city does not intend to designate a place for protests to take place. He said that police had looked at areas to suggest where protests could occur.
“If people are interpreting that in that way, that’s an incorrect interpretation,” he said. The mayor said that the resolution does not specify where people can protest “nor do I have any intention of doing that.”
Kangas pressed further saying that the releases have come across as though the city already knew “what was coming.”
“I find that to be really offensive,” she said, later adding that the perception marginalizes the community, particularly the Black community.
Tenfold fine increase
The bond for inciting violence in Kenosha is about to become very expensive.
The City Council on Monday night voted 9-7 to narrowly approve raising the bond for the municipal violation from $124 to $1,321.
Alderman Dave Paff said he was in full support increasing the bond.
“I’m hopeful that the municipal judge does not have to, in any case, issue this citation,” he said. “I do feel it is a deterrent in terms of those who feel as though they would oppose the ordinances of the community.”
Alderman Shayna Griffin said she could not support raising the bond.
“I was told that this is to deter violence and I don’t see this as deterring violence,” she said. “I don’t see how people will know that this is what is really going on … In fact, this can be seen as a defense to actually give more incite-violence citations to some people.”
Griffin said she felt that increasing bond was “opportunistic.”
Alderman Anthony Kennedy said if the increase is meant to be preventive, the information was not widely disseminated to those affected.
“Those people who violate this particular ordinance in reference to wanting to make a statement or in support of some kind of ideology, I don’t think this is going to deter them from wanting to make that statement,” he said.
Kennedy called the measure a “tone-deaf move” and questioned the timing in bringing the matter forward as the city has also looked to work on police, community and race relations following Blake’s shooting, which brought on peaceful protests but also violence and destruction.
“We go to the community and ask the community for their help and then we come back with these kinds of measures, which I don’t know whether it instills trust or not,” he said.
Sheriff’s 'state of emergency'
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth also issued an emergency declaration in the form of a memo Monday, ahead of possible civil unrest, as well as, potential conditions for rioting and looting and risks to human life.
Beth, reached late Monday, said the declaration was issued for the purpose of scheduling changes, if needed, in accordance with the deputy sheriff’s contract. The sheriff issued a similar declaration in August.
“So, for me to change the schedules for the deputy sheriffs I have to declare the emergency,” he said.
Enforce the curfew
Paff said he wanted to ensure that if curfew is enacted, that it also be enforced. He said during the first few nights a curfew was in place following Blake's shooting but was not enforced. He said he understood that there was "quite a ruckus" and that law enforcement "had to get its bearings."
However, he said that had the curfew been enforced, the shootings by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse that led to the deaths of two protesters and severe injury to a third man would not have occurred.
Rittenhouse is pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Anthony Huber, first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Gauge Grosskreutz.
Safety for all
Alderman Vince Ruffalo said the emergency declaration does not take away people’s right to protest peacefully.
“But, it is our council’s and the city’s responsibility for safety for all people – the protesters, citizens, people going to work, our police department, everybody,” he said. “Violence, arson, looting, vandalism – that cannot be tolerated.”
Kennedy wondered how the mayor saw himself exercising authority in the declaration. The declaration gives the mayor certain powers, including setting curfew, in consultation with the police, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s legal counsel.
“It’s my intention to always make sure to keep the city out of trouble particularly how we handle these,” Antaramian said.
In a Tuesday statement prior to Graveley's decision being announced, Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said “Emotions are understandably running high as our community awaits the release of DA Gravely’s announcement. Whatever your view of the decision, I hope and pray that everyone will exercise their first amendment right to protest in a peaceful manner. Share your thoughts and make your voices heard peacefully, and then work to enact much needed and overdue reforms. That is how change is made.
"Finally, I want to thank members of the National Guard. They have been put to work in unprecedented ways over the past year, including playing a crucial role in Covid 19 testing and election assistance. As a former member of the Army Reserve, I know the great sacrifice that Guard members and their families make for the safety and well-being of all of us.”