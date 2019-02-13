All-Star center Joel Embiid had 26 points and 14 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Knicks their 18th straight loss with a 126-111 victory on Wednesday night at New York.
Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Ben Simmons had 18 for the 76ers, who bounced back from their 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday, sending themselves into the All-Star break with a 37-21 record. They went 7-5 during a difficult stretch of their schedule that included the trade with the Clippers to acquire Harris.
They had times Wednesday where it appeared they'd win easily, and other moments where the game became much more difficult than necessary against the team with the NBA's worst record.
Allonzo Trier scored 19 points and fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks (10-46), who remain mired in the longest losing streak during one season in franchise history.
