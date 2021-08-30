Emails: DNR board chairman consulted with GOP about staying

MADISON — The leader of the state Department of Natural Resources policy board consulted with Republicans on his decision to stay on the panel after his term expired, emails show.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that it obtained emails that show Fred Prehn solicited advice and shared information with an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, former University of Wisconsin Regent Gerald Whitburn and lobbyists.

Prehn’s six-year term on the board ended that month and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him. Her appointment would give Evers appointees majority control of the board.

Prehn, who was appointed to his position by former Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down to make way for Naas, insisting that he doesn’t need to vacate the seat until the Senate confirms her. LeMahieu has taken no steps toward a confirmation vote, ensuring Walker appointees maintain control the board.