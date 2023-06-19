MOUNT PLEASANT — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present a "It's Elvis Country" show at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails, 6825 Washington Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.
While best known for his rock and roll music, Elvis' country roots ran deep. The Mississippi-born, Memphis-raised icon was heavily influenced by country music, and he, in turn, left an indelible mark on the genre. Van Thiel explores this rarely heard side of the King, from Elvis' early days with Sun Records and the Louisiana Hayride through the heartfelt, soulful ballads of his concert years.
Tickets cost $25. A all-you-can-eat country-style dinner buffet will be available separately at the door for an additional $25.
Seats are general admission and must be purchased by June 22. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1785031-0 or call 262-676-2690.