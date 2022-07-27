Elvis entertainer to stage show

MOUNT PLEASANT — "Long Live the King," a 45th anniversary tribute to Elvis Presley, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails, 6825 Washington Ave.

Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel pays homage to the man who transformed the world of music and, 45 years after his passing, still reigns as king in the hearts of millions. Van Thiel will interweave song, history and wit to the show.