 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elvis entertainer to stage show

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
John Van Thiel

John Van Thiel performing as Elvis Presley.

MOUNT PLEASANT — "Long Live the King," a 45th anniversary tribute to Elvis Presley, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails, 6825 Washington Ave.

Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel pays homage to the man who transformed the world of music and, 45 years after his passing, still reigns as king in the hearts of millions. Van Thiel will interweave song, history and wit to the show.

Tickets cost $25 and must purchased by Aug. 11. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1255967-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News