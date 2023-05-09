MOUNT PLEASANT — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present a Mother's Day tribute show, "That's All Right Mama," at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails, 6825 Washington Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Elvis Presley was a larger-than-life legend, seemingly a rebel and yet he was a devoted mama's boy. His mother, Gladys, was a driving force in his life and his music. Van Thiel will pay homage to the unconditional love, dedication and sacrifice of our mothers.

Tickets cost $25 and must be reserved by Thursday, May 11. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1691460-0 or call 262-676-2690.