Elvis Christmas show Dec. 10 at Infusino's

RACINE — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel of Racine will present "An Elvis Gospel Christmas" dinner show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
Elvis fans are invited to usher in the Christmas season with this festive dinner show celebrating the inspirational and holiday hits of Elvis Presley. Van Thiel, also known as "The Voice of Elvis," brings the magic and music of the world's most beloved entertainer to life. His concerts mix uncanny impersonation, playful humor and wit and an engaging performance style.
A dinner buffet will be served featuring Italian baked chicken, roast pork loin and gravy, wedding salad, bread, garlic roasted red potatoes, cheese ravioli, green beans, beverage and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60. Seats must be reserved by Dec. 8; go to https://go.evvnt.com/1446551-0 or call 262-676-2690.