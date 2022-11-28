 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elvis Christmas show Dec. 10 at Infusino's

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
John Van Thiel

John Van Thiel as Elvis.

RACINE — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel of Racine will present "An Elvis Gospel Christmas" dinner show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

Elvis fans are invited to usher in the Christmas season with this festive dinner show celebrating the inspirational and holiday hits of Elvis Presley. Van Thiel, also known as "The Voice of Elvis," brings the magic and music of the world's most beloved entertainer to life. His concerts mix uncanny impersonation, playful humor and wit and an engaging performance style.

A dinner buffet will be served featuring Italian baked chicken, roast pork loin and gravy, wedding salad, bread, garlic roasted red potatoes, cheese ravioli, green beans, beverage and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60. Seats must be reserved by Dec. 8; go to https://go.evvnt.com/1446551-0 or call 262-676-2690.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News