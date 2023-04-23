SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “Elmer Ellsworth and the Civil War Zouaves,” at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, via Zoom.

Doug Dammann, Civil War Museum curator, is the presenter. In the summer of 1860, Elmer Ellsworth and a civilian militia company of 50 men from Chicago set out on a 20-city tour to prove the value of their Zouave training. Dammann's talk explores Ellsworth's wide spread influence on the northern army despite his death early in the conflict.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities and interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.