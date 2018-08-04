NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott is coming out of retirement.
GMS Racing announced Saturday on Twitter after the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen that the 62-year-old Elliott will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet at Road America in Wisconsin on Aug. 25.
Elliott hasn’t competed in any of NASCAR’s national series since he drove in the July Cup race at Daytona in 2012. He hasn’t started a race in the second-tier series since 2005.
The news caught Cup series leader Kyle Busch by surprise after qualifying Saturday evening.
“How old is he? That’s cool,” Busch said. “Good for him. That will be a unique experience.”
Swimming
By improving his own world record in the 100-meter breaststroke again, Olympic champion Adam Peaty is within one-hundredth of a second of completing his “Project 56.”
The British swimmer won gold in 57 seconds at the European Championships at Glasgow, Scotland, shaving 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago.
Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline, is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark, and last autumn he announced his ambition to go under 57 as well.
“I don’t want to just win, I want to dominate. And that’s not an arrogant side, that’s the competitive side in me,” he said.
With a reaction time at the start of just 0.47, Peaty looked sharp from the beginning of the race. He never had his lead under threat. He beat James Wilby by 1.54 for a British 1-2 finish. Anton Chupkov of Russia finished 1.96 behind in third.
- Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the final of the men’s 50-meter backstroke at the European Championships on Saturday.
Kolesnikov finished in 24 seconds to beat the previous best mark set by Britain’s Liam Tancock, who timed 24.04 at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania won silver after trailing Kolesnikov by 0.55, and Shane Ryan of Ireland finished 0.64 behind for bronze.
It’s the 18-year-old Kolesnikov’s second gold medal of the European Championships after winning the 4x100 freestyle with the Russian team on Friday. He also won four European titles at the short-track championships in Copenhagen last year.
Hockey
John Gibson has grown up with the Anaheim Ducks, and they want the goalie guarding their net for many years to come.
Gibson agreed to an eight-year, $51.2 million extension with the Ducks on Saturday, keeping him with the club through the 2026-27 season.
Gibson debuted with Anaheim as a precocious 20-year-old in 2014, and he survived a few bumpy stretches to become a standout starter for a perennial playoff team. The former second-round draft pick set career highs last season with 31 victories and a .926 save percentage while playing in 60 games.
- William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights avoided arbitration with a $5.25 million, one-year contract for the high-scoring forward.
General manager George McPhee announced the deal Saturday. Karlsson gets a significant raise from his previous $1 million salary.
Tennis
Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.
The tournament announced Williams’ withdrawal on Saturday.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.
The year’s last major tournament, the U.S. Open, starts on Aug. 27.
Horse racing
Atlanta became the 14th filly winner in Hambletonian history at the Meadowlands, taking the famed $1 million trotting race for 3-year-olds in an emotional victory for the Canadian father-son team of Rick and Scott Zeron.
Atlanta was the first Hambletonian starter for Rick Zeron after 43 years of training horses in Oakville, Ontario.
To have the elusive win come with son Scott in the sulky heightened the moment.
The filly won the 93rd Hambletonian the hard way, setting the pace and holding on gamely in the lane.
Scott Zeron employed those tactics earlier in the day in the eliminations, and got Atlanta beat after setting a wicked pace.
In the final, Atlanta was again on the lead. This time, Zeron did a better job of rationing her speed.
Atlanta responded by kicking away from challenger Tactical Landing at the top of the stretch to open a three-length advantage.
She trotted strongly to wire, winning by one length over 29-1 shot Mets Hall. The time was 1:50 4/5 for the mile.
