Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International for the second straight time, holding off Martin Truex Jr. just like he did a year ago.
Truex began to exert some pressure after sitting just behind Elliott for more than 10 laps in the final segment. Elliott held his ground until Truex closed with six laps to go, waiting to pounce on a mistake that never came.
It was a two-car race for more than half the 220.5- mile race and the entire final 40 laps. With two laps to go, Truex still couldn’t get close enough to make a move. Last year Truex ran out of fuel on the last lap, giving Elliott his first career victory.
Elliott, the pole-sitter, led 80 of 90 laps and snapped a long slump.
Denny Hamlin was third, Erik Jones fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth after starting from the rear of the field.
Seven-time champion Jimmy Johnson finished 19th with a new crew chief as he struggles to make the playoffs with four races left in the regular season.
- Austin Cindric’s dad never wanted him to be a racer. Dad might want to change his mind now.
Cindric won on the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps. It was the first series win in 54 races for the 20-year-old Penske Racing driver, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.
- More used to other drivers chasing him, Lewis Hamilton turned predator on Sunday to hunt down Max Verstappen and win the Hungarian Grand Prix.
When Hamilton had tried and failed to get past Verstappen midway through the race on the Hungaroring — one of Formula One’s hardest tracks for overtaking — it seemed that Verstappen would secure a victory from his first pole position for an eighth career win and third in four races.
But then Mercedes showed the strength in depth of its team, making a risky but ultimately brilliant strategy call to bring Hamilton in for a second tire change on Lap 49 of 70. In the pit wall battle, Mercedes sucker-punched Red Bull and unleashed Hamilton on fresh tires.
He chased Verstappen like a silver bullet around the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track, at times shaving two seconds per lap off Verstappen’s 20-second lead. Red Bull decided against giving Verstappen new tires and left him to rely only on his wits to fend off Hamilton — a five-time champion considered among the greatest drivers in F1 history.
“Lewis was on fire today,” Verstappen said. “I was pushing flat out.”
Women’s volleyball
The U.S. women’s volleyball team secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, beating Argentina in straight sets Sunday at a Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament at Bossier City, La.
Coach Karch Kiraly’s third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Argentina.
The U.S. has never won an Olympic gold medal, capturing bronze in the Rio Games three years ago. Now, the Americans have qualified a year out — a different path than during the last Olympic cycle when they had to win a second qualifying event in January 2016 at Lincoln, Nebraska, after missing out with two losses at the 2015 World Cup in Japan as just the top two teams from that event secured bids then to Rio.
Football
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, has agreed to a contract extension with the team, according to multiple reports.
ESPN reported it’s a two-year extension that will pay out $23 million this season and make him the NFL’s sixth-highest-paid signal-caller. It replaces the two-year restructured deal he signed in August 2018 — a contract that was set to expire after the upcoming season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.