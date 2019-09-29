Chase Elliott recovered from a costly mistake to win NASCAR’s first elimination race and advance into the second round of the playoffs.
NASCAR’s second trip to The Roval, a hybrid road course and oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, was sloppy from start to finish on a scorching hot Sunday. Temperatures inside the cars hovered near 120 degrees during a late red-flag stoppage.
Elliott passed Kevin Harvick on the inside as they raced through a chicane with five laps remaining to earn his third victory of the season. Earlier in the race, he locked his brakes on a restart as the leader and drove directly into a tire barrier.
He celebrated the win by returning his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to the same tire barrier, nosing it in and burning his tires in white, billowy puffs.
The attention was on the bottom of the 16-driver championship field to see which four drivers would be eliminated from the playoffs. Ryan Newman gave away his chance at advancing when he missed a chicane trying to hold off Aric Almirola.
It allowed Almirola to pass him, cost Newman a point that swung in Alex Bowman’s favor and earned Bowman a spot in the second round.
Newman, Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were eliminated from the playoffs.
- Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes one-two finish at the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, Russia to tighten his grip on a sixth World Championship.
In a calamitous few laps for Ferrari, the Italian team threw away a possible one-two finish of its own after Sebastian Vettel broke down and Charles Leclerc dropped from first to third.
Valtteri Bottas followed team-mate Hamilton home at the Sochi Autodrome as Mercedes secured the full quota of points.
Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining. Leclerc is 107 points behind the British driver.
Max Verstappen finished fourth ahead of Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon, who started last after he crashed out during qualifying.
Golf
Mi Jung Hur closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis. It was her second PGA title of the year.
The 29-year-old South Korean became the sixth multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season. Jin Young Ko, a double major winner this year, has four victories. No one else has more than two.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in second, the only drama in the final round. It was a big deal to Koerstz Madsen, who moved from No. 70 to No. 44 in the Race to the CME Globe.
Basketball
Erik Spoelstra’s enduring tenure with the Miami Heat will endure, with an NBA source confirming to the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Saturday that the team’s championship coach has agreed to a four-year contract extension.
Spoelstra, who has coached the Heat the past 11 seasons, leading Miami to NBA titles in 2012 and ‘13, was entering the final year of his contract.
