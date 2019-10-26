Chase Elliott had just one plan after his engine failed in the opening minutes of practice for Sunday's playoff race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
"It's pretty simple, we need to try to win," NASCAR's most popular driver said.
The engine made by Hendrick Motorsports failed just five laps in to the first of Saturday's two practice sessions for the opening race in the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Elliott was pragmatic as the No. 9 team made the engine change that will send him to the back at the start of Sunday's race.
Elliott is now susceptible to dropping a lap down at NASCAR's shortest track if his Chevrolet is not perfect at the start. The paperclip-shaped 0.526-mile oval takes under 20 seconds per lap, and the leaders could be on Elliott's bumper in no time.
"We broke a motor there, five laps in, and yeah, unfortunate way to start the day and it is what it is at this point," Elliott said. "Starting in the back will be unfortunate in the first stage, but there's nothing I can do now."
Elliott completed 58 laps in the second and final practice session before Saturday afternoon qualifying.
The round of eight began with strategical changes from Team Penske, which swapped the over-the-wall pit crews for contender Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, who was eliminated last week. The jackman from Blaney's crew went to reigning series champion Joey Logano. The jackman was part of Logano's race-winning, championship-clinching team at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year.
• Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck Series race by holding off championship contender Ross Chastain in overtime at Martinsville Speedway.
Gilliland passed Chastain for the lead in regulation on Saturday and had a decent cushion until an accident between Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson brought out the caution with six laps remaining. He bested Chastain on the restart in overtime and sealed the victory when Chastain and Harrison Burton tangled on the final lap.
Gilliland's win came in a Toyota owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports and prevented a title contender from locking in a spot in the championship-deciding finale. The final field of four still has all four slots remaining with just one race to go to set the championship field because non-playoff drivers have won both events in this round of the playoffs.
Golf
Local favorite Hideki Matsuyama is still in contention to become the first Japanese player to win a PGA Tour event on home soil.
Matsuyama is tied for third place at the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour's first event in Japan. The five-time PGA Tour winner shot a 67 on Saturday at Inzai City, Japan and is four shots behind Tiger Woods heading into the third round.
The 27-year-old Matsuyama has won eight times on the Japan Tour, but this is the first official PGA Tour event in his home country.
He started his round with an eagle on the 10th, a par-4 hole that was shortened to 150 yards because of flooding on the fairway. He made two birdies and one bogey the rest of the way.
• South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee were tied for the third-round lead at the Buick Ladies Championship, the second event on the LPGA's four-tournament Asian swing at Busan, South Korea.
Somi Lee shot 67 and Seung Yeon Lee 68 for 54-hole totals of 13-under 203.
Ha Na Jang was in third place, a stroke behind, after a 68.
Amy Yang (67), Busan-born Australian Su Oh (67) and second-round leader Danielle Kang (71) were two strokes behind the leaders and tied for fourth.
Seung Yeon Lee had birdies at 14, 15, 16 and 17, recovering from an early double bogey at No. 6.
