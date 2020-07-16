Elliott joins his father as winner of NASCAR's All-Star race FRI

"What a special race to win. It's extremely special to join Dad in winning this race," Elliott said. "To me this is one of the prestigious events on the schedule. There's a lot of hype around it. It means a lot to me .... you are racing against the very best. To beat the best is always special."

Elliott won the second and third stages of the event and earned the right to choose which lane he wanted to restart for the final 15-lap sprint to the finish. He picked the outside lane and pulled buddy Ryan Blaney with him on the restart but was never challenged and beat Kyle Busch to the finish line.

Bill Elliott won the race in 1986, the only year it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race began in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was held at that North Carolina track every year but one until it was moved during this pandemic-altered year.

Tennessee officials allowed NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports to sell 30,000 tickets to the All-Star race, so it was moved from Charlotte because North Carolina would not authorize spectators for the race.

"There's nothing like Bristol," Chase Elliott said. "There's no feeling like it. This speaks for itself, Bristol is an electric atmosphere. We'll take that million dollars back to Georgia."