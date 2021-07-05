Elliott celebrates good times

He brushed if off last week, saying he is allowed to have bad moods and also noting the series has multiple superstars and he’s not the sole face of NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who won 15 most popular driver titles sandwiched between the Elliotts, said the 25-year-old champion is still settling into the spotlight.

“He’s pretty young and still has a lot to figure out,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t expect him to be perfect. I don’t expect him to know exactly how his personality rubs people, whether it’s the right way or the wrong way. It’s all kind of trial by fire, and he’s kind of learning as he goes.”

Earnhardt said part of that comes with Elliott discovering who is he is as an adult. He noted Elliott has chosen to remain in his Georgia hometown rather than move to North Carolina and the heart of NASCAR.

While Earnhardt argued the kid deserves a break, he noted that Elliott is going to do what he wants. Bill Elliott, for the record, famously did things his own way.

“He just does his own thing. It’s good enough for him, and like it or you don’t like it, it doesn’t really matter,” Earnhardt said. “He’s got a long way to go. I think a lot has happened to him in a very short time at a very young age.