Elizabeth Michelle Moore, 32, 3200 block of Wright Avenue, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (five counts).

