Elia K. Olson, 1400 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the female child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.
Jeffery Lewis, owner of the new Island Jam restaurant located at 3408 Douglas Ave., moved his Jamaican food restaurant to Racine so his biggest fans can have the flavors they have come to love since 2016 a lot closer to them.
The Racine Police Department identified a suspect in the New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge and is seeking the public's help in finding him.
Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, pleaded not guilty in Racine County Circuit Court charges stemming from an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a 20-year-old nurse.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
The female juvenile victim and the male juvenile suspect of Sunday's alleged attempted homicide reportedly know each other but are not related, the Racine Police Department said. They are both 14.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been charged in the Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum.
A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A total of 91 challenges and 76 complaints were filed Friday against the four Mount Pleasant Village Board candidates challen…
Roesing Furniture, a family-owned business that began 120 years ago, is closing its doors in Rochester after four generations of Roesings making friendly service a successful formula for competing in the furniture business.
