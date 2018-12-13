NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Elham J. Alchaar, 29, 5300 block of 64th Avenue, Kenosha, discharge firearm from vehicle, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle).

