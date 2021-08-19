 Skip to main content
Electronic waste collection event set
RACINE — GreenLight E Recycling, 1427 Junction Ave., is scheduled to host a free electronic waste collection event for residents of Racine County from 9 a.m. to noon today.

Accepted items include freon appliances (refrigerators must be cleaned out,) motors, batteries, scrap metal, wires and cables, laptops, desktops and its accessories, printers and copiers, and anything that runs off a plug, battery or motor. LCD televisions will be collected for a $10 fee. No CRTs or tube televisions will be accepted. Document shredding is $10 per filled plastic bag.

People should remain in their cars and let GreenLight E Recycling employees unload items. They should enter Junction Avenue off 16th Street.

