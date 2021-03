Daniel Maurice

AGE: 43

ADDRESS: 16500 Plank Road, Union Grove

OCCUPATION: Water Utility Technician/Owner of Maurice Family Farms

EDUCATION: Union Grove High School

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Current Village of Yorkville Trustee (3yrs)

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Current member and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Union Grove (20yrs), Member of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the St. Mary’s Dover Cemetery Committee, and 2014 Graduate of Leadership Union Grove and Former Instructor.