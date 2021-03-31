Nelson in the running alone to keep position as Yorkville Village President

YORKVILLE — Douglas Nelson, current president of the Village of Yorkville, is running unopposed to keep his position in the upcoming April 6 election.

Village president is a two-year term position with a salary of $12,510.

In 2019, Yorkville announced a “town square” project. How should Yorkville work to keep up with other developments that are happening in neighboring towns, while maintaining its rural image?

Nelson: This project was presented by a developer. At that time, our position was that we were interested, but there were some hurdles to overcome. To my knowledge, they are still working on these issues. Having said that, Yorkville isn’t trying to “keep up” with development in other communities. Through our long-range land use process, the community has expressed its desire to maintain our rural atmosphere, with any major development to take place along the I-94 corridor, or other appropriate areas.

Do you think Yorkville should push towards expansion? Why or why not?