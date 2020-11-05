Election-week gains continue

The indexes and U.S. bond yields held steady after the Federal Reserve issued its latest monetary policy update. The central bank said that it will leave its key interest rate at a record low near zero. It also reaffirmed its readiness to do more if needed to support the economy under threat from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Technology stocks helped power the rally, as they have through the pandemic and for years before that. Rising expectations that Republicans can hold onto the Senate are easing investors’ worries that a Democratic-controlled Washington would beef up antitrust laws and go after Big Tech more aggressively.

Apple climbed 3.5%, Microsoft rose 3.2%, and Amazon added 2.5%. Facebook gained 2.5% and Google’s parent company rose 1%. They’re also the five biggest stocks in the S&P 500 by market value.

Shares in cannabis companies marched higher after voters in several states cleared the way for sales of legal marijuana for adult or medical use. Tilray jumped 30.3%, though the stock is still down 54.4% so far this year.

Broadly, markets are seeing split control of Congress as a case of what Mizuho Bank calls “Goldilocks Gridlock.”