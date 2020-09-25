Election Letters Deadline

The deadline for letters related to the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 15.
Election letters must be received by that date. Emailed letters must be received by 5 p.m. that day.
The Journal Times charges $20 to publish political endorsement letters where a specific candidate is supported. If mailing a letter, enclose $20 with your submission; otherwise, a Journal Times representative will contact you for payment. If the submission is electronic, a JT representative will contact you for payment.
The email address for electronic submission is letterstoeditor@journaltimes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!