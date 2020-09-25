 Skip to main content
Election Letters Deadline
Election Letters Deadline

The deadline for letters related to the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 15.

Election letters must be received by that date. Emailed letters must be received by 5 p.m. that day.

The Journal Times charges $20 to publish political endorsement letters where a specific candidate is supported. If mailing a letter, enclose $20 with your submission; otherwise, a Journal Times representative will contact you for payment. If the submission is electronic, a JT representative will contact you for payment.

The email address for electronic submission is letterstoeditor@journaltimes.com.

