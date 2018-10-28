The deadline for letters pertaining to the Nov. 6 election is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Please note that effective Aug. 24, 2018, The Journal Times is charging $20 for political endorsement letters where a specific candidate is supported, or where voted against a specific candidate is urged. If mailing a letter, enclose $20 with your submission or a Journal Times representative will contact you for payment as part of the verification process. If the letter is denied, the funds will be returned.

If the submission is electronic, a Journal Times representative will contact you for payment.

