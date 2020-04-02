Election letter deadline has passed
0 comments

Election letter deadline has passed

  • 0

The deadline to submit letters regarding the Tuesday, April 7 election has passed. The Journal Times is running election letters received before the deadline through the weekend. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News