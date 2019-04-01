Election billboard 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vote today Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For candidate/issue profiles, go to journaltimes.com Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular District, parents clash over fight at Mitchell caught on video Video shows two women roughly handle, pour liquid on man at group home Racine man charged with infant son's homicide found incompetent Teezers’ new owners shake things up a bit Racine landlord accrues nearly $629,000 in fines for delayed repairs promotion Racine County Bride promotion VIDEO DINING GUIDE: Check out videos of Racine-area restaurants! Tell us what you think What should be the higher priority for Festival Hall? You voted: More revenue More events Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault Pennysaver Advantage Back Cover Mar 27, 2019 Total Furniture 8400 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 262-694-3444 Currently Open Website Ads Ad Vault REGARDING TOMORROW'S ELECTION 17 hrs ago Ad Vault Out & About Ladies Night Mar 28, 2019 Michigan's Pub 1300 Michigan Blvd, Racine, WI 53402 262-633-4470 Currently Open Website Ads featured Newport Builders Mar 31, 2019 Ad Vault 709 Garbo Mar 30, 2019 Garbo Motor Sales 3077 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402 262-639-4154 Ad Vault WNA: Mad City Windows Mar 28, 2019 Wna/classified-display 319 E 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 608-238-7171 Ad Vault Type D Polling Place 17 hrs ago Racine City Clerk 730 Washington Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-9171 Website Ad Vault TIMERS BEVERAGE CENTER Mar 27, 2019 Timer's Beverage Center 3800 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 262-637-2704 Currently Open Website Ad Vault WEEKLY FLIGHT AD Mar 31, 2019 Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, Wi 53405 262-634-3361 Website Ads featured Andis Mar 31, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.